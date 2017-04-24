Kan. man held on $100K bond for alleged child sex assault

RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a suspect on alleged rape charges.

Just before 5p.m. Friday, police arrested Rondal Michael Genzel, 35, Ogden, at a home in the 500 Block of 12th Street on a warrant alleging rape involving a victim under the age of 14, according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report.

Genzel remained jailed Monday on a $100,000 bond.

He has a previous conviction in 2011 for Aggravated Indecent Solicitation of a child, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.