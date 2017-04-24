Fire destroys shed in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was just after 10 p.m. Sunday when the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the 900 Block of East 31st for a reported structure fire in an apartment complex. While responding, additional information was received advising that it was a shed on fire in the parking area.

The initial arriving units advised of heavy smoke in the area and began the fire attack. They had the fire under control and contained within two minutes of arrival.

The damage is estimated at $5,000 including contents. The cause is unknown.