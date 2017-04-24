Federal rules increase school meal prices in USD 308

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Even though the Hutchinson Public Schools Nutrition Services budget is in a strong position, federal regulations are requiring the district to raise meal prices in 2017-18.

During Monday’s study session of the Hutchinson School Board approved a proposal that will increase lunch prices by only 5 cents per meal. Federal regulations, however, would have required the district to raise prices by 10 cents per meal, but Director of Nutrition Services Jennifer Tatro was able to appeal to the Kansas State Board of Education to allow only a 5-cent increase. Even before the 5-cent increase, the district’s food services operation was operating without any subsidies from the general fund.

Also during Monday’s meeting the board elected Kail Denison as vice president. Rudy Rodriguez had served in that role until April 10 when his work schedule required him to resign from the Board.

They also accepted a grant from the Hutchinson Community Foundation. The district has received a $10,000 grant from the foundation for Hutchinson High School day care renovations.