Arizona woman formally charged in marijuana distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 31-year-old Mesa, Arizona, woman who was arrested for reportedly having 44 pounds of high-grade marijuana in her vehicle was back before a judge Monday with an attorney present.

Alyssa Holler is now formally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

It was back on April 15 when Alyssa Holler granted permission for South Hutchinson Police to search the vehicle she was driving. It was during that search they found the large stash of the drug. She was initially stopped for speeding at U.S. 50 & Main Street in South Hutchinson.

She remains jailed on a $100,000 bond. The case moves to a waiver-status docket on May 3.