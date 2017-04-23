Hutchinson man hospitalized after car hits culvert, goes airborne

BUTLER COUNTY – A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. on Sunday in Butler County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by Kody R. Graf, 23, was eastbound on U.S 54 one mile west of Augusta.
The vehicle entered the median, struck a reflector sign and post, continued eastbound, hit a culvert, went airborne and came to rest in the median.
Graf was transported to the hospital in Wichita.
The KHP did not have information on his seatbelt usage.
Please follow and like us:
Comments
Pennywise says
Should get off the cellphone and drive!!!