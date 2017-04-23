Hutchinson man hospitalized after car hits culvert, goes airborne

BUTLER COUNTY – A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. on Sunday in Butler County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by Kody R. Graf, 23, was eastbound on U.S 54 one mile west of Augusta.

The vehicle entered the median, struck a reflector sign and post, continued eastbound, hit a culvert, went airborne and came to rest in the median.

Graf was transported to the hospital in Wichita.

The KHP did not have information on his seatbelt usage.