Unemployment rates drop some in March

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Labor Friday released the March unemployment rate numbers for cities and counties.

The latest numbers show the unemployment rate for Hutchinson last month was at 4.3 percent, down from 4.9 in February. The rate for Reno County is 4 percent in March, a drop from 4.4 percent in February.

According to the Department of Labor, there were 1,175 residents of Reno County looking for work last month, most of those living in the city of Hutchinson.

All of the surrounding counties also saw rates drop. The lowest of neighboring counties was McPherson County with a rate last month of 2.6 percent while Sedgwick County, with its much larger population, was the highest at 4.2 percent.

The state’s March seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8 percent. This was down from 4.0 percent in February and down from 4.1 percent in March 2016.