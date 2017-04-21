Suspect in aggravated burglary and battery case rejects plea offer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The preliminary hearing for the suspect in an aggravated burglary and aggravated battery case was continued Thursday to see what would happen with a co-defendant.

Joshua Rund was scheduled for a hearing Thursday, but they decided to wait and see what happened in the case against Joshua Bradbury. He was scheduled to enter a plea in the case on the condition that he would testify against Rund. However, he rejected the state’s offer, so his case will go to trial.

Bradbury will face trial for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated intimidation of a witness in front of Judge Trish Rose.

The preliminary hearing for Rund will be rescheduled in front of Judge Joe McCarville. He faces similar charges in the case.

Police say Michala Cooprider, 20, is actually the one who entered the home and struck the victim, Lacy Lomax, with a flashlight while she was sleeping.

Bradbury and Rund are charged as part of a conspiracy. Bradbury allegedly drove Cooprider to the home and gave her the flashlight, which apparently belonged to him.

Cooprider entered a plea to aggravated burglary in the case while the state dropped a charge of aggravated battery. She was sentenced to just under five years in prison.

Bradbury also has another case pending a jury trial.