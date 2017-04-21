Sheriff: 2nd Kansas suspect jailed for theft of trucks, tools

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a January business burglary and have second suspect in custody.

Two GMC trucks and assorted power tools were stolen from Mid-Kansas Underground, located at 1345 W Old 40, on January 10, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect allegedly forced their way into the building through a garage door around 12:20 a.m. that morning. Approximately 20 minutes later, the suspect left in a 2005 GMC Sierra, also stealing an acetylene torch and assorted tools.

Authorities reported that at least two suspects returned to the business around 3:55 a.m., stealing more tools and another GMC Sierra. The crime was reported by the business owner after he arrived at the location around 4:30 a.m. that morning. Surveillance video confirmed that the owner missed the suspects by several minutes.

The trucks were recovered several days later in a tree line near Smolan. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, a passerby reported the trucks while tending to some horses. One of the trucks had a small dent, but no extensive damage was reported.

On January 19, authorities took a Salina man into custody. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that Clayton Koochel, 24, was arrested near the Wichita State University campus. Koochel was in possession of several tools taken during the burglary.

Undersheriff Brent Melander said that 28-year-old Lenn Farley was picked up by Marion Police Thursday April 20, for an outstanding warrant regarding the same incident. Farley was transported to the Saline County Jail and faces burglary and felony theft charges.