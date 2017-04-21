Attorney for convicted killer Charles Logsdon may refile civil motion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The attorney for a Hutchinson man convicted and sentenced for the killing of a Hutchinson woman told Judge Trish Rose that she may file an amended civil filing over his case.

Charles Christopher Logsdon was sentenced by District Judge Trish Rose to 25 years to life for the murder of Jennifer Heckel with an additional 23 years for other crimes.

In his habeas corpus filing, he’s claiming newly discovered evidence and a number of items he feels should grant him relief from his conviction and sentence.

Apparently there are some issues with the original filing. Logsdon’s attorney says she may want to refile it. Judge Rose gave her until June 30 for any changes in the filing to be made. She will give the state 60 days to respond.

In the original filing, Logsdon claimed a number of issues with his case including prosecutor misconduct, an illegal arrest and warrant, an equal protection violation, being convicted of multiple charges, which under the law are the same, and ineffective counsel at both the trial and appellate levels.

He even claims jury misconduct, faulty jury instructions and disparity of a plea offer.

Logsdon was convicted of being the shooter of Heckel. She was shot three times in her home on June 14, 2011, including in the head and back while her young son listened to her being killed in another room.

The state contends the murder was a case of mistaken identity and that the suspects intended to rob Kayla Salyer-Rodriquez, but apparently ended up at the wrong house.

A co-defendant, Billy Craig Jr., was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in the murder case.

It will be some time in September before this civil case will come before the court again.