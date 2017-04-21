2 jailed after student sees someone with gun near Kan. elementary school

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating two suspects on possible weapons charges.

A student at Ross Elementary school, 1400 SE 34th in Topeka, told a school administrator they saw someone with a firearm across from the school, according to a media release.

Officials briefly placed the school on lockdown as a precaution. Officers investigating the report saw two individuals in a vehicle in the 3300 Block of SE Indiana Street.

During an attempt to stop the vehicle, the occupants ran. Police arrested 28-year-old Brandon Young. They also identified the driver Patrick Baumann. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to police.

Bauman has previous conviction for burglary, drugs and theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.