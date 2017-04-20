Investigation of wildfires continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In conjunction with Reno County Fire District #3 and the Reno County Sheriff’s Department, officials announced information on the causes of fires from March 4th and 5th.

The 43rd and Jupiter Hills fire on March 4 started along the road with no other possible sources of ignition located in the area. This fire is suspicious in nature.

On that same day, a fire occurred at 17th and Faubion – that has also been ruled suspicious in nature.

On March 5, about a half mile west of 82nd and Monroe, a fire started along the road. A firework was found in the area. The firework, known as a Ground Bloom, spins on the ground rapidly emitting a heavy shower of sparks from 8 to 16 inches in length. It’s not known if this was intentional or accidental. This fire is also considered suspicious in nature, according to officials.

On that same day in the 9500 block of North Hendricks, a fire was reported north and west of the original fire. There are several witnesses stating there was no smoke in the area shortly before this fire was reported. It is not likely this was a rekindle from the previous fire. This fire is also suspicious in nature.

The Reno County Sheriff’s office and investigators from the Hutchinson Fire Department have continued to follow up on many leads, but, so far, there are no suspects.

If anyone has information about any of these fires, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 620-694-2666 or 1-800-222-8477.