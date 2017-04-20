NFL sends HHS Super Bowl 50 football

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The NFL is letting high schools of both the Super Bowl 50 champion New England Patriots and Atlanta falcons in on some of the memorabilia.

East year the NFL sends out gold footballs with the player’s name and his high school that he played for. And since former HHS great Geneo Grissom played for New England, Hutch High received a gold football with his name and the Super Bowl 50 emblem on it. The high school took possession of the football this week.

Grissom one of two former Hutch High players in the NFL right now. The other is Ben Heeney who plays for the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders.