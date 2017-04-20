Mary “Mary Fran” Frances Burns | 1915 – 2017





Mary Frances Burns, 101, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Wichita. She was born July 17, 1915, on the family farm near Partridge, to Clark B. and Annabelle L. (Short) White.

“Mary Fran”, as she was known, graduated as Valedictorian of her class from Partridge High School in 1933 and earned her Master of Education from Wichita State University in 1970, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She taught 6th grade for Hutchinson public schools for 20 years. Mary Fran was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hutchinson for 57 years, serving in the Dorcas Club, as a Deacon and as an Elder.

On Sept. 30, 1933, she married Calvin A. Burns at Partridge. He died Dec. 7, 1988. Mary Fran is survived by: son, Clark Burns and wife Nancy of Leawood; daughter, Kay Burns and Art Churchman of Wichita; son-in-law, Nick Lucas of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Leslie Tucker, Kimberly Locklear and husband Jeff, Andy Lucas and wife Angie, Stacy Burns Neel, Laura Crooker and husband Greg, Chris Burns; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Scott Burns; daughter, Conny Lucas; sisters, Vivian Tennat and Beverly Brown; and brother, Wilbur “Bud” White.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, Hutchinson, with the Rev. Mark H. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Partridge Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army or Partridge Community Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Funeral Service Friday, April 21, 2017

1:30 PM First Presbyterian Church

201 East Sherman

Hutchinson, KS 67501