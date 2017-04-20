Man enters plea in DUI crash that kills Kansas couple

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man has pleaded guilty in a Kansas wreck that killed a couple as they headed to church.

The Kansas City Star reports that 37-year-old Harold Benton Cyphers III pleaded guilty Tuesday in Johnson County District Court to two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say the Independence man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine in July when he ran a red light in Leawood, Kansas. His vehicle than collided with the car of 69-year-old Donna Manning and her 71-year-old husband, William Manning, of Overland Park.

Cyphers also admitted to identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.

As part of the plea agreement, attorneys will recommend a sentence of 14 years and seven months in prison. Sentencing is set for May 23.