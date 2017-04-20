Local man waives the rest of his preliminary hearing in two cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man charged in two cases from last year has decided to waive the rest of his hearing. The cases went to recess because some of the state’s witnesses were not available.

It was back on Dec. 14 when Jaterri Davis was arrested, accused of forcing his way in and threatening the occupant at an apartment building in the unit block of East 2nd with a handgun.

Charges in that case include aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and defacing identification marks on the firearm.

He is also accused of stealing a pickup by force and leading police on a chase before being arrested in the unit block of Carey Street. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Hayes Street where he forced a man to give up his stash of marijuana, which came to about two ounces. This occurred back on Nov. 4 of last year.

With him waiving the preliminary hearing, he’ll be arraigned on the charges in the two cases next month.