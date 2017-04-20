KBI Investigating death of inmate at county jail

RUSSELL COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the jail in Russell County.

On April 18, police arrested a 63-year-old woman on charges of criminal threat and disorderly conduct, according to a media release.

Just before 11:50 p.m., the woman was found unresponsive during a routine check by corrections staff.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Russell Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified and an autopsy was performed. Results of the autopsy are pending.

The name of the woman has not been released.