Joseph James “Joe” Schwab, 72, died April 16, 2017, at his home, in Sylvia. He was born May 25, 1944, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Georgie Alfred and Mary Nancy (Pennel) Schwab. Joseph attended Stafford High School and went to General Motors Mechanic School.

Joseph’s passion was to go fishing and collect trains. He served in the United States Army.

Survivors include: children, Sheila Harris of Hutchinson, Loren Harris of Geneseo and John Schwab of Nickerson; siblings, Rusty Schwab and wife Glenda, Georgia Bennett and husband Leon, Roxanna Schwab and Sandy Schwab, all of Sterling; sister-in-law, Annett Nelson-Schwab of Turon; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents; stepmother, Marie Schwab; daughter, Holly Jo Schwab; and brother, Ray Schwab. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, in Sego Cemetery, rural Arlington, with Brother Richard Knapp presiding. Military honors will be conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday with the family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorial contributions may be made to Dillon Nature Center or Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Family to receive friends Thursday, April 20, 2017

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Elliott Mortuary & Crematory

1219 N. Main St.

Hutchinson, Kansas 67501

Graveside Service Friday, April 21, 2017

2:00 PM Sego Cemetery Rural Reno County, KS

From Hutchinson: Take 61 Hwy to Arlington, go west from Arlington to Hwy 14, go 6 miles south on Hwy 14 and then 1.5 miles east on Silver Lake Road.