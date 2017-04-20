Despite watches, warnings no major damage from Wednesday storms

ELLSWORTH- Wednesday’s spring storm brought strong winds, hail and significant rainfall to many areas of central and south eastern Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued numerous severe thunderstorm warnings for 50-60 mile-per-hour winds and hail throughout Wednesday evening.

Other than some water over the roads and minor hail damage, there are no reports of significant damage from the storm.

What a beast of a storm by Ellinwood KS. #kswx 757pm pic.twitter.com/Ag2YcyIT2P — Beth Allan (@adolwyn) April 20, 2017

More rain is in the forecast. On Thursday, the National Weather service issued a flood watch for a large portion of south central and southeast Kansas from 12 a.m. April 21 through April 22.