Convicted sex offender scheduled for hearing in another matter Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man serving a nearly seven-year sentence in prison for burglary and indecent liberties is scheduled for court Friday in another matter.

Tanner Ward is accused of stealing some copper pipes from the construction site at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. He then took the pipes to Midwest Iron and Metal and sold them for cash. In doing so, he apparently signed papers saying the items were his. The state charged him with making false writing.

We could learn of a trial date in this case on Friday.

Ward is currently serving time for two counts of burglary for a case from 2013 as well as the sentence in an aggravated indecent liberties case that involved a child 14 to 16 years of age. The encounters occurred on two dates: Jan. 9 and Jan. 11, 2016.