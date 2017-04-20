70-year-old Kan. woman jailed after deputies find 9 pounds of pot

POTTAWATOMIE — Law enforcement authorities in northeast Kansas completed an investigation into illegal drug use and sales and made three arrests.

On Monday evening, members of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, executed three search warrants at homes in the rural Manhattan area of Pottawatomie County.

Deputies found marijuana totaling approximately 9 pounds, cash and firearms.

They arrested Sandra S. Snyder, 70, of 6240 Sparrow Lane, for Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $1000 bond.

Robert E. Snyder, 67, of 5733 Elbo View Drive, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of firearms, no drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Brian D. Greer, 42, of 6238 Canary Lane, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of firearms, no drug tax stamp for marijuana or controlled substance.

Greer is currently at the Pottawatomie County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.