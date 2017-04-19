USD 308 Board hires Price as interim superintendent

]

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson School Board Tuesday hired an interim superintendent. Gary Price will lead the district during the 2017-18 school year.

In late fall, the board will begin the process of hiring a permanent replacement for Superintendent Dr. Shelly Kiblinger, who resigned earlier this month so she could become superintendent at the Cherryvale-Thayer District in southeast Kansas.

The board met in executive session four times. During two of the executive sessions, they invited Price in. When the meeting returned to open session, the board voted to hire Price for the next school year as interim superintendent, pending negotiations with the educator. Price would start work as interim superintendent July 1.

Price served as USD 308 superintendent from 1995 to 2000, coming to the district from Hesston where he’d served as superintendent. After leaving Hutchinson Public Schools, the Oklahoma native served as superintendent of Pittsburg School District in southeast Kansas.

After he left Pittsburg in 2008, he served as executive director for Insight Schools of Kansas, which was attached to the Spring Hill school district in northeast Kansas for nearly four years. Price returned to Hutchinson in 2014.

Price has been inducted to the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame.

The next regular study meeting of the Hutchinson School Board will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Hutcherson Center, 330 Charles in Careyville.