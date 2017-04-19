The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…Southwestern McPherson County in central Kansas…North central Reno County in south central Kansas…Southeastern Rice County in central Kansas…

Until 945 PM CDT

At 900 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sterling, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…Hutchinson, Sterling, Nickerson and Willowbrook.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.