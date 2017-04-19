Sand Plum Bicycle Classic set for May 7

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Registration is now underway for this year’s Sand Plum Bicycle Classic, which is set for Sunday May 7 in Hutchinson.

The event will offer riders a choice of a 13-, 28- or 50-mile bike ride around the county. The event starts at 8 a.m. from the Oz Breezeway of the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Registration for the ride is $25. There is a 5-mile family ride with youth under 14 years old participating for free.

There will be stops along the way with snacks and other items. All proceeds from the Sand Plum event go to the Friends of the Trail fund for our community.

Register online at hutchrec.com or stop by Hutch Rec Downtown at 17 E. 1st to register in person.