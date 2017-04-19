Reno County woman hospitalized after van, tow truck collision

RENO COUNTY – A Reno County woman was injured in an accident just before 9p.m. on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Rebecca Miller, 86, Partridge, was southbound on Dean Road five miles west of Hutchinson.

The driver failed to yield for 2001 GMC C6500 Tow Truck driven by Eloy Nieto-Miramontes, 43, Dodge City, that was westbound on U.S. 50.

The Tow truck hit the van in the intersection.

Miller was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Nieto-Miramontes was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.