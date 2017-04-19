Prelim set for Nelsen in Harvey Co.

NEWTON, Kan. — A preliminary hearing has been set for September 6 in the capital murder case of Jereme Nelsen.

Nelsen faces three counts of capital murder and three counts of first degree murder in the Oct. 30 shooting deaths of 37-year-old Angela Graevs, 33-year-old Travis Street and 52-year-old Richard Prouty in rural Harvey County.

Charges against co-defendant Myrta Rangel were dismissed last month. She now faces charges related to the Nelsen case in Sedgwick Co. Here preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a firearm, obstruction and providing a firearm to a felon was to happen Thursday, but has been continued.

During yesterdays hearing, Judge Joe Dickinson ruled against the defense motion to prevent cameras in the courtroom. Under the ruling one live camera and one still photographer will be allowed to provide for all media outlets. Dickinson also said he would reconsider whether to keep the affidavit sealed from the public. That hearing will be held May 18.

Dickinson had ruled earlier that releasing the affidavit could jeopardize the physical, mental or emotional safety or well-being of the victims and witnesses, and interfere with prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution.

The defense requested the affidavits be sealed with no objection from harvey County Attorney David Yoder.