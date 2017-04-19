Police look for discarded boots in connection with McPherson murder

MCPHERSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities, including the KBI, are investigating a murder in McPherson.

They are asking the public’s assistance to locate a pair of discarded tan colored hiking-type boots, according to a social media report from police.

Authorities want these clothing items in association with the ongoing investigation into the death of Steven Carlson, which occurred on Friday, April 14.

On Friday, police responded to the report of a man on the floor of his home in the city of McPherson, according to a media release.

When first responders arrived, the man, identified as 58-year-old Steven Carlson of McPherson, was dead.

Police believe the victim was targeted and knew he the suspects.

Through the course of the investigation, officers identified 25-year-old Travis Ryan Belt as a suspect in the homicide. Just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday, police arrested Travis Belt on the requested charge of Murder in the First Degree and booked him into the McPherson County Jail.

Belt has previous drug, theft and weapons convictions in Reno and McPherson County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.