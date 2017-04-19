One of two suspects in a drug distribution case formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman arrested on some serious charges involving drug distribution was in court Wednesday where she was told of the charges against her.

Sehara Hays is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute. Misdemeanor charges include possession of a prescription drug, marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested along with Bryon McCoy after law enforcement discovered the drugs at a home in 700 block of West 21st back on April 5. McCoy faces similar charges.

McCoy was located in a bedroom and nearby was a Ziploc bag of marijuana and a larger bag that contained two bags of methamphetamine and several more bags for packaging.

Hays is free on bond and her case now moves to a waiver-status docket.