Hutchinson Council approves support of Amtrak

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council was in agreement that the city should draft a letter and send it on to area legislators urging them to try and keep funding in tact for Amtrak.

President Trump’s budget proposal includes a hit to the Department of Transportation and Amtrak that would eliminate the Southwest Chief and most of the other long distance routes.

Several cities in Kansas have fought to keep the SW Chief on its present route after BNSF and Amtrak threatened to move the train to a different route, eliminating Hutchinson, Dodge and Garden City from service.

The city has made an investment into keeping the train on its current route. The Council was in consensus to write that letter in support of Amtrak.