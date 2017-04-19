Convicted killer files civil motion involving Hutchinson murder case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a Hutchinson man was convicted and sentenced a second time for the killing of a Hutchinson woman, he apparently is still not happy.

Charles Christopher Logsdon was re-sentenced by District Judge Trish Rose to 25 years to life for the murder of Jennifer Heckel with an additional 23 years for other crimes.

In his habeas corpus filing, he’s claiming newly discovered evidence. But he also claims that most everything else involving his case are grounds for relief from his conviction and sentence.

That includes claims of prosecutor misconduct, illegal arrest and warrant, an equal protection violation, being convicted of multiple charges — which under the law are the same — and ineffective counsel at both the trial and appellate levels.

He even claims jury misconduct, faulty jury instructions and disparity of a plea offer.

Logsdon was convicted of being the shooter of Heckel. She was shot three times in her home on June 14, 2011, including in the head and back while her young son listened to her being killed in another room.

The state contends the murder was a case of mistaken identity and that the suspects intended to rob Kayla Salyer-Rodriquez, but apparently ended up at the wrong house.

A co-defendant, Billy Craig Jr., was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in the murder case.

A hearing on the Logsdon civil motion is scheduled for this Friday.