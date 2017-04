HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next Coffee at the Cosmo is set for Thursday morning at the Cosmosphere.

This month’s program is entitled “The Birth of the 24 Hour News Cycle, ” with special guest speaker, Dr. Ed Tomme, Director of Operations at Luminous Neon Art and Sign Systems and author of the textbook “Understanding Space Communications.”

The program begins at 9 a.m. and will last about an hour. As always, Coffee at the Cosmo is free and open to the public.