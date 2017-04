HUTCHINSON Kan. — Two more building permits have been issued for the new strip mall located on E ast 30th Avenue, just east of Allen Samuels.

The permits are for Nex-Tech Wireless and Edward Jones. The two businesses are the second and third tenants revealed as going into the new center at 1441 E. 30th.

UPS announced last month that it would bring a full-service packaging and mailing center to the new location.