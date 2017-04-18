Suspect jailed on drug charge after stopped for speeding on I-70

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.
Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding eastbound on Interstate 70 at Milford Lake Road, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies arrested Benjamin Mapps, Lakewood, CO., for suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Speeding.
