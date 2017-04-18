Reno Co. SO almost ready to move detectives and officers to new location

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Some solutions to the overcrowded conditions at the Hutchinson Reno County Law Enforcement Center are in the works.

During Tuesday’s Hutchinson City Council meeting, City Manager John Deardoff reported to the Council that he would seek a Request For Qualifications for renovating the LEO. That includes a move by the Sheriff’s Department to the old County Appraiser’s Office in the basement of the courthouse. According to the Sheriff’s Department, officers and detectives could be moving in the next several months. Eventually, the entire department will relocate there.

The move is part of an overall plan to renovate the LEO, which has undergone some changes since the jail was eliminated from the facility.

Other renovations could include an expanded 911 center, meeting rooms and more storage. The entire project would take a year or two to complete, depending on the scope of the work.

The space was made available when the Appraiser’s Office, along with the Treasurer, Register of Deeds and the Clerk’s offices, vacated the courthouse last year in a move over to the old jail annex.