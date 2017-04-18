Rangel prelim continued in Sedgwick Co. Dist. Court

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The preliminary hearing for 31-year-old Myrta Rangel has been continued in Sedgwick County District Court.

Rangel faces charges connected to a Harvey County triple murder case involving Jereme Nelsen. Those charges include possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, obstruction for helping Nelsen avoid capture as the two fled to Mexico, and providing a firearm to Nelsen. Charges of capital murder and first-degree murder in Harvey County were dropped against Rangel as part of an agreement with Sedgwick County.

Nelsen still faces capital murder and first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty.

The three were found Oct. 30 in the front yard of a rural Harvey County farmstead just northwest of Moundridge.