Kansas man recovering after high-speed chase, crash

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a weekend chase and crash.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer attempted to pull over a 1997 Infiniti I30 for speeding near the intersection of Ohio and Republic in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The driver sped off, taking the officer on a pursuit down several residential streets.

The chase ended when the vehicle struck a power line pole and flipped in the 1000 block of Sunrise Street.

First responders transported Gage DeWitt, 20, to Salina Regional Health Center for injuries including a cut to his head, according to police.

He faces multiple charges, including speeding, flee and elude, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and not wearing a seatbelt, according to Forrester.