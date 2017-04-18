Items approved and future goals discussed at commission meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County commission made pretty quick work of the items on its agenda.

That included setting a date for those applying for natural disaster tax abatement who were affected by the wildfires last month. That would be as of March 1 and any time after with the fires occurring in early March. January and February would not be included in any tax abatement.

They also approved a request from the county transportation department to sell off surplus property including two vehicles that will be placed on the Purple Wave Auction site this summer. A 2008 Ford El Dorado Areotech bus with $115,576 miles on it, a 2002 Chevrolet Activan with 176,487 miles and various mobile data terminal components will be sold.

They also approved Friday May 19 as a part of National Bike to Work Day, a free ride day for all RCAT services.

They also approved a letter of support for the Reno County Health Department to seek national accreditation.

In addition to passing those items, they also took time where each commissioner gave a laundry list of things they would like the county commission to be involved with and look at in the months ahead.

It was suggested that meetings should be held in the evenings so more people could attend. The commission would also like to have meetings in some of the smaller communities to hear from residents on issues that concern them.

Commission Chair Dan Deming brought to the table some familiar themes, things he has wanted for some time including possibly expanding the commission to five members, something that was rejected by former Commissioners Brad Dillon and James Schlickau. Current Commissioner Ron Hirst appeared to oppose that idea, stating that he wants to maintain the current three.

Deming also wants meetings with officials from both the cities of Hutchinson and South Hutchinson. Deming again feels they could explore potential mergers of departments with Hutchinson, which he believes could save tax-payer money.

He also wants meetings to be held every other week instead of the current weekly meetings, saying they often only have a few items on their agenda.

Commissioner Bob Bush also wants the small wooden bridge on 43rd addressed, which has caused issues for the Buhler School District.

Those listed above are just a sampling of items they want considered in the future.