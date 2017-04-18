Helen Sherrick | 1928 – 2017

Helen Lucille Sherrick, 89, of Hutchinson, died peacefully Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Hutchinson. She was born March 21, 1928, at Burlington, the daughter of Harold Lee and Erma Rebecca (Herr) Freeman.

Helen was a graduate of Burlington High School and Salt City Business College. Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. She was a secretary for Kansas Farmers Service Association, retiring in December of 1994, with 45 years of service. Helen never knew a stranger; loved watching sporting events and traveling with her husband Don, especially to Disney World.

On April 26, 1962, she married Donald Lee Sherrick in Hutchinson. He died March 7, 2017. She is survived by: daughter, Deborah Ann Mitzner and husband Tim of Wichita; sister-in-law, JoAnn Freeman of Leroy; nieces, Jennifer Freeman of Leroy and Elizabeth Isaminger and husband Dana of Rocklin, Calif.; nephews, Robert Sherrick and wife Susan of Citrus Heights, Calif., Jeff Freeman of Topeka; several great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Lee Freeman.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Dr. Larry McCrary presiding. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m., at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Hutchinson Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

