Health Fair and Women’s Show scheduled for this Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Family Health Fair, a free annual event sponsored by Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, is scheduled for 8 to noon on Saturday in the Sunflower South Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

The Family Health Fair will offer a wide range of health-related services during the four-hour event.

Complimentary health checks including screenings for cholesterol levels, body mass, and Carotid Doppler checks designed to determine the onset of plaque build up in arteries leading to the heart will be available.

The hospital’s nutrition department will be on hand to offer healthy eating suggestions, recipes, how best to eat on a budget, and a short evaluation on your current diet.

Visitors to the Sleep and Diagnostic Center exhibit will be given the opportunity to complete an eight question survey to evaluate their general level of daytime drowsiness and quality of nighttime sleep. Reno County Emergency Medical Services will park an ambulance in the Sunflower Building for tours and those who stop by will be offered a blood pressure check. Nearby, a pharmacist will respond to questions regarding prescription medications.

Jan Potter, HRMC Healthcare Navigator, will assist fairgoers desiring information on the required steps to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.