Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————





4/17/2017 Bradshaw Jacob Wayne $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



4/17/2017 Sanchez-Salinas Emilio Raydan $1,250 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/17/2017 Sanchez-Salinas Emilio Raydan $1,250 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/17/2017 Sanchez-Salinas Emilio Raydan $1,250 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/17/2017 Ball Jeffery Wayne $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs



4/17/2017 McVey Larry Don $2,500 Violation of Protection Order; Violate Court Order Issued as part of Criminal Proceeding



4/17/2017 Thomas Lori Kim $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense



4/17/2017 Valtierra Pineda Joaquin $100 DL Violation; No Drivers License



4/17/2017 Valtierra Pineda Joaquin $100 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



4/17/2017 Valtierra Pineda Joaquin $100 Failure to Appear



4/17/2017 Valtierra Pineda Joaquin $100 Failure to Appear



4/17/2017 Valtierra Pineda Joaquin $100 Failure to Appear



4/17/2017 Smith Kenneth Wayne $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; $1,500 to $24,999



4/17/2017 Yeakel Jeffrey Clark $0 Probation Violation



4/17/2017 Royse Jeremy Ray $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/17/2017 Royse Jeremy Ray $5,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/17/2017 Gilley Chasity Raene $0 Failure to Appear



4/17/2017 Gilley Chasity Raene $0 Failure to Appear



4/17/2017 Gilley Chasity Raene $0 Failure to Appear



4/17/2017 Padilla-Parra Jr Jose Felix $6,000 Burglary; Non-Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



4/17/2017 Padilla-Parra Jr Jose Felix $6,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



4/17/2017 Padilla-Parra Jr Jose Felix $6,000 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999



4/17/2017 Fenton III Johnny Michael $10,000 Probation Violation



4/17/2017 Fenton III Johnny Michael $10,000 Failure to Appear



4/17/2017 Fenton III Johnny Michael $10,000 Failure to Appear

