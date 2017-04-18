Becher to be inducted into NJCAA hall of fame

HCC Sports Information

Monday, April 17, 2017

Veteran Hutchinson Community College Track and Field coach Pat Becher has received many honors over his Blue Dragon coaching career.

He will receive one of his biggest honors on May 20 at home in Gowans Stadium.

Becher will be enshrined into the NJCAA Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame on the final day of the 2017 NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Gowans Stadium.

The induction will take place during the Opening Ceremonies before the finals on May 20. Hutchinson Community College is the host for the national outdoor championships for the sixth time on May 18-20.

Becher will be joined by Cloud County track and field coach Harry Kitchner, Platte Community College middle distance runner Fred Carnahan and Eastern Oklahoma State runner Allison Dotson in the 2016 Hall of Fame Class.

Becher had coached 20 individual NJCAA national champion Blue Dragons and 26 others to NJCAA national runners-up finishes. He has also coached more than 500 track and field All-Americans in his tenure at Hutchinson.

The most famous Blue Dragon track and field athlete under Becher’s watch is 1988 NJCAA decathlon national champion Steve Fritz, who placed fourth in the decathlon at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

HCC track has also produced more than 120 Academic All-American’s in the past 10 years, including two No. 1 Women’s Academic All-America teams of the year and one men’s Academic All-America team of the year and five more teams in the top five.

In addition to his successes on the track, Becher was one of the championship directors of the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Gowans Stadium.

Becher was an integral part of the renovation of Gowans Stadium, which was completed in 2006, turning the old cinder track into a state of the art facility.

In 2003 and 2007, Becher was named Men’s National Track and Field Coach of the year. He has served as President of the NJCAA Track Coaches Association and has served as the group’s vice-president three times. He has been president of the Region VI Coaches Association three times.

He has been named Region VI Track Coach of the Year eight times and National Coach of the Year three times. Becher has coached four Region VI championship teams, winning titles in 1996, 1997, 2012 and 2013.

The 2013 Blue Dragons had Becher’s highest national finish of fourth place, which happened at Gowans Stadium.

Becher received his AA degree from Eastern Oklahoma State Junior College in 1975. He was a NJCAA All-American, Region II Cross Country Champion along with being the outstanding graduate in Liberal Arts. He received his bachelors’ degree from Oklahoma Christian College in 1977 where he was an NAIA All-American and Academic All-American in cross country and track his senior year and graduated with honors.

Becher started teaching and coaching at Watonga, Okla., for two years then on to Ponca City for two years as assistant cross country and track coach. In 1980, he got his first head coaching chance at Moore High School, where he led his boys cross country team to a state runner-up finish in 1983, four conference championships, two regional championships and fourth place at the Oklahoma State Championships in 1984. He also served one year as the President of the Oklahoma State Track Coaches Association.

In 2014, Becher was inducted to the HCC Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.

