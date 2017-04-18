Armand Dube | 1931 – 2017

Armand Dube, 85, of Hutchinson, died April 15, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 22, 1931, in Lawrence, Mass., the son of Ludger and Clairina (LaFond) Dube.

Armand was a 1951 graduate of Lawrence High School and attended Hutchinson Community College. On May 13, 1956, he married Betty Colleen (Miller) Bryant in Lawrence, Mass. Betty died October 23, 2002.

Armand was the retired district manager for the State of Kansas Dept. of Human Resources. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a member of the Church of the Holy Cross, American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, Hutchinson Public Facilities Advisory Board, HCC Sports Foundation, Sky Ryders Drum & Bugle Corps Alumni, Reno County Food Bank volunteer and served on the NJCAA basketball committee.

He is survived by: son, Keith Dube and his children, Ellie T. & Cooper A. Dube, all of Hutchinson; and a sister, Helen Desfosses of Lawrence, Mass. He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Parish Rosary will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m., both at the Church of the Holy Cross, 26th & Plum, with Father Roger S. Lumbre officiating. Entombment will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery Mausoleum, with military honors conducted by the McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to HCC Endowment Nursing Scholarship Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, 67501 or on-line at www.hutchcc.edu/alumni/online-giving.

SERVICES Rosary and Mass Friday, April 21, 2017

10:30 AM Church of The Holy Cross

2631 Independence Road

Hutchinson, KS 67502

Get Directions on Google Maps Parish Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Mass to follow.