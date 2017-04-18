Arena project comes in under budget

HUTCHINSON , Kan. — The Hutchinson Sports Arena is nearly completed, and despite some of the unforeseen expenses that occurred with the the renovation, the project will come in under budget.

Parks Director Justin Combs, who was the liaison for the project, reported to the City Council that the project will come in as much as $30 thousand under budget. The arena project was met with several high ticket expenditures that were not part of the project, most notably the resurfacing of the floor in the concourse which cost more than a quarter of a million dollars.

Issues with the soil around the arena, and unexpected problems with the concrete in the north addition lead to delays and extra costs in laying the new practice gym floors. Combs and City Manager John Deardoff credited using the Construction Management at Risk method for the project which they say kept the arena on schedule and on budget. Deardoff says that contractor JE Dunn and architect Schafer Johnson Cox and Frey were able to work together to keep cost down.

A ribbon cutting and open house is set for June 15th.