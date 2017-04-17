Trans Mississippi Amateur Golf Championships coming back to Prairie Dunes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the sixth time in its 114 year history, the Trans-Mississippi Amateur Golf Championship will come to Hutchinson and Prairie Dunes Country Club, July 10-13, 2017. The championship is comprised of 144 amateur men’s golfers who will compete in 72 holes of stroke play during the four day event.

“Prairie Dunes is honored to be partnering with the Trans-Mississippi Golf Association to welcome the 114th Championship to Hutchinson again”, said Scott Nelson, General Manager of Prairie Dunes Country Club.

The schedule of events starts with practice rounds and a player’s reception on Monday, July 10th, followed by Round 1 competition on Tuesday and Round 2 competition on Wednesday. The field of players will be reduced to 54 after the second round of play and those players will compete in 36 holes of golf on Thursday before crowning a champion that evening.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to host the country’s best amateur golfers on one of the country’s best golf courses”, said Holly Leiker, National Sports & Destination Sales Manager for the Greater Hutchinson Convention/Visitors Bureau.

The first time the Trans-Mississippi Championship came to Hutchinson was in 1958 with Jack Nicklaus being crowned the champion.