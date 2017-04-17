Steve Calvert Frank | 1949 – 2017

Steve Calvert Frank, 67, of Hutchinson, died April 13, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born October 30, 1949, in Hutchinson, the son of Robert Lee and Gladys Louise (Gilliland) Frank. Steve was a 1967 graduate from Buhler High School. He also graduated from Hutchinson Community College with an associate degree in Industrial Arts and bachelor’s in Education from Pittsburg State University. Steve served in the United States Army. In 2015, he retired from Kuhn Krause. He was a member of the V.F.W. Bob Campbell Post #1371. Steve was a people person and loved to visit with everyone he met, and most of all a muscle car enthusiast.

On August 7, 1982, Steve married Vickie Lynn Phinney in Hutchinson. She survives.

Other survivors include: children, Michael Perugini, David Frank, Daniel Perugini, Amanda Shank, estranged daughter, Mandie Frank, Octavious Frank and Ajjanna Frank; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, John Robert Frank; and sister, Judie Anne Frank.

Cremation has taken place.

Private family inurnment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Elliott Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.elliottmortuary.com to leave a personal condolence for Steve’s family.