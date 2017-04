SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating the theft of rifle and asking for help to identify the suspect.

On Monday, deputies released security camera images in an effort to identify the suspect, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department.

He is wanted for the theft of a Firingline CTMR 7.62×39 rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Myers at 785-251-2262 or ryan.myers@snco.us