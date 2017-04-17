Reno County Commission Meeting Tuesday looks to be fairly busy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It appears to be a fairly busy morning for the Reno County Commission Tuesday, which includes one item for discussion postponed from last week.

That includes the commission’s overall goals and changes in meeting times and procedures.

The commission will also consider setting a date for applying for natural disaster tax abatement for those affected by the wildfires last month.

Also for discussion is approval of a quitclaim deed on real estate deemed as surplus to be conveyed to the city of Arlington located southwest of the Coop in that city between K-61 and the railroad tracks.

They will also talk about a request from the county transportation department for surplus property they want to sell, which includes a couple of vehicles that would be placed on the Purple Wave Auction site.

And they’ll also look at designating Friday May 19 as “National Bike to Work Day,” which would also include a free ride day for all RCAT services.

The County Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Reno County Courthouse.