Ola May Kunzie | 1927 – 2017

Ola May Kunzie died Friday, April 14, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born April 24, 1927, in Bristow, Okla., the daughter of Robert Elliott and Agnes Lillian (Merryweather) Fletcher.

She was a member of Women of the Moose, Chapter #1371, Hutchinson. Ola loved all animals and belonged to PETA.

Favorite pastimes of Ola’s were bowling and dancing. She loved life.

On April 1, 1944, she married Joseph Anthony Kunzie in Hutchinson. He died in May of 1981. She is survived by: her children, Phylis Hendrickson, Joseph, Thomas (Rebecca Grimm), all of Hutchinson, and Raymond of Wichita; sister, Mary Meyer and husband Jim of South Hutchinson; brother, Earl Fletcher of LA, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, Curt and Dana Hendrickson, Kim and Mike Elliott, Bradley Kunzie, Tony Kunzie, Cortni Kunzie, Venus and Robert Saitsman, Kona Kunzie, Marlo Kunzie, T.J. Kunzie and Trent Kunzie; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; son-in-law, Don Hendrickson; and brother, Robert Fletcher.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, with Pastor Matt Stafford presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Graveside Service Thursday, April 20, 2017

11:00 AM Memorial Park Cemetery

5905 W 4th Ave

Hutchinson, KS 67501