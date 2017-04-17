Kevin Carl Samms | 1955 – 2017

Kevin Carl Samms, 61, died April 11, 2017, at his home. He was born Aug. 16, 1955, in Hutchinson, to Edwin and Geraldine “Jerry” (Book) Samms. Kevin graduated from Fairfield High School in 1972, and the University of Kansas in 1980 with a liberal arts degree, focusing in Psychology. He worked at Allen Press in Lawrence for 40 years, where he was highly regarded by his co-workers for his wit, humor and work ethic. They voted multiple times to give him the Most Valuable Employee of the Year award. Throughout his career in publishing, his time as a supervisor, his incomparable ability to capture an audience with his communication, and his ability to learn new technology and to out produce everyone, won him praise from management.
Kevin was an avid KU fan and would watch KU sports as often he could.
Kevin is survived by: his mother, Jerry Samms; brother, Jeffrey “Kent” Samms; niece, Jennifer Adkins and husband Jerry; nephew, Patrick Samms, all of Sylvia; and dearest friend, Eileen Ullrich of Lawrence.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Steve Gill officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to Cause for Paws or American Diabetes Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
