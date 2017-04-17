Kan. man dies after motorcycle hits bridge rail, falls off highway

WYANDOTTE COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3p.m. on Sunday in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Casey

Bezdek, 37, Kansas City was west bound on Interstate 70 at Minnesota Avenue.

The motorcycle’s rear tire started to drift. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the concrete bridge rail. From the impact, the driver was ejected over the bridge rail and fell approximately 90 feet.

Bezdek was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

He was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.