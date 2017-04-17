Dale Lafe Hetzler | 1951 – 2017

Dale Lafe Hetzler, 65, of Hutchinson, died Friday, April 14, 2017, at Hutchinson Health and Rehab. He was born October 13, 1951, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Dale E. and Sarah (Stripplin) Hetzler. Dale graduated from high school in St. Petersburg, Florida. He worked mainly as a self-employed mechanic and also for Sturdi-Bilt and Fairview Service. Dale was a member of Maranatha Mennonite Church.

On May 20, 2001, he married Katie Irene Yoder in Hutchinson.

Dale is survived by: his wife, Katie of the home; son, Alan of Florida; brothers, Brent (Connie) of Roswell, Georgia, and Chuck (Brenda) of Branson, Missouri; and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017, at Maranatha Mennonite Church, 3115 Blanchard Ave. SW, Hutchinson, with Pastor Paul Nisly officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 5905 W 4th Ave., Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, with the family present to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the church or Kindred Hospice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Funeral Service Monday, April 17, 2017

10:00 AM Maranatha Mennonite Church

3115 Blanchard SW

Hutchinson, KS 67501